Colder weather means greater home fire danger – how to play it safe and stay warm

(WOWK) – With temperatures heading into the 20s now Tuesday and Wednesday night, many people turn to supplemental heating sources to stay warm and comfortable. This is possibly the coldest night of the season to date in many areas.

Predictor model output for morning temperatures on Wednesday morning

Meanwhile, space heaters are a leading cause of home fires and fatalities so safety experts say now is a good time to start thinking about heating safety.

Fire safety information from FEMA

Among the key safety points to focus on are keeping ample distance between a space heater and anyone or anything and making sure not to overload plugs or leave them unattended. Of course it’s not just electric space heaters but heaters that use wood or other flammables that we should always be very careful with. Here’s a more detailed look at safety tips from our Winter Weather Handbook.

Tips on how to heat your home safely from Electrical Safety Foundation International

