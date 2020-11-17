Colder weather means greater home fire danger – how to play it safe and stay warm

(WOWK) – With temperatures heading into the 20s now Tuesday and Wednesday night, many people turn to supplemental heating sources to stay warm and comfortable. This is possibly the coldest night of the season to date in many areas.
Meanwhile, space heaters are a leading cause of home fires and fatalities so safety experts say now is a good time to start thinking about heating safety.
Among the key safety points to focus on are keeping ample distance between a space heater and anyone or anything and making sure not to overload plugs or leave them unattended. Of course it’s not just electric space heaters but heaters that use wood or other flammables that we should always be very careful with. Here’s a more detailed look at safety tips from our Winter Weather Handbook.
Be warm and be safe! Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to keep up with the conditions any time right here for free.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.