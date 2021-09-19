Coldest air since early May to hit Tri-State, highs only near 60

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The coldest air we’ve seen since early May will be making its way into the area later this upcoming week.

A strong cold front will open the doors to some very chilly air. Highs will drop from the lower to middle 80s on Monday all the way down to the upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday – a drop of about 25 degrees!

This cooler pattern looks to be a trend that could last awhile – high temperatures don’t appear to be returning to 80 degrees for several days to come once the cold front arrives.

