Cool night and seasonal in our area as the West swelters in triple digits and fights wildfires

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK with KRON) – The nation is a tale of two majorly different weather patterns with seasonal to cooler temperatures and some occasional rounds of showers in our region while Western states face triple digit heat and wild fires burning thousands of acres.

Hot temperatures under the high pressure in the West with below normal temperatures near the base of the trough in the jetstream in the Great Lakes, Mid Atlantic and Northeast

Locally, a clear Wednesday night spells below normal temperatures for our area on Thursday morning.

Model output for lows Thursday morning

Some areas in Ohio and the mountain areas of West Virginia will see lows in the 50s. The normal low for Charleston and Huntington is 64 degrees.

In California, the San Joaquin Valley was expecting highs from 104 to 109 degrees and temperatures as high as 112 degrees in the Kern County desert. Death Valley, California hit 123 degrees between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures as of 6:50 p.m. Pacific Time.

In California, as of Wednesday afternoon there are 367 known fires burning statewide, and 23 major fires/complexes burning. California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state has experienced 10,849 lightning strikes over a 72 hour span.

Members of the Grizzly Firefighters fight the Carmel Fire near Carmel Valley, Calif., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.

(AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Most of the fires that have sparked in the San Francisco Bay Area were due to severe thunderstorms and lightning strikes over the weekend.

The next chance of any rain on the weather models for Southern California comes along on Saturday but that does not appear to be an appreciable rain and it could cause more lightning strikes.

Weather model output showing a few showers in Southern California

In the WOWK viewing area we can see a few spotty showers Thursday and Friday with more coverage of rain on Saturday as seen on our Predictor weather model.

Temperatures in the WOWK viewing area will top out in the low 80s and upper 70s on Saturday thanks to the clouds and rain. There appears to be no major breakdown in the high pressure ridge for some time over Southern California and the Desert Southwest. Northern California and points north may see cooler temperatures and rounds of rain before the end of August.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.