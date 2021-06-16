Cool, then severe storms possible as temps heat up

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — Cooler than normal days and nights will be replaced rapidly on Friday by warmer than normal weather and the returning chance of severe thunderstorms. Storms are currently projected to impact the region Friday evening and overnight into early Saturday.

  • Predictor model output for noon Friday
  • Predictor model output for 8:30pm Friday
  • Predictor model output for 11pm Friday
  • Predictor model output for 3 am Saturday
  • Predictor model output for 8:30 am Saturday
  • Predictor model output for 5 pm Saturday
  • Predictor model output for 7:40 pm Sunday

The first outlook issued for Friday by the Storm Prediction Center has the northern half of the WOWK-TV viewing area under a Slight Risk for severe storms, which is category 2 out of 5 on the scale.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Friday

Potential strong, damaging winds are the likely top risk followed by hail. Frequent lightning and heavy downpours are also possible. It is possible that flood or flash flood watches may be required.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app any time to help you stay ahead of the storms. It’s free and you can find it right here.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS