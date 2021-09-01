Cooldown arrives after Ida

(WOWK) — As the remnants of Hurricane Ida move to the east, the wind changes in our area to a northerly flow and that means cooler temperatures over the next few days.

Model out put for temperatures for Friday morning

The normal high is 84 for this time of September and the highs look to drop a few degrees below normal but the lows will really get a chance to run below the normal of 62, especially Friday morning when some areas could flirt with 50 degrees.

7 Day forecast as of Wednesday night

Drier air moves in as well which means lots of sunshine Thursday and the sky should be partly cloudy Friday which is great news for Friday night high school football games in the area.

As for working outdoors, apart from the soil possibly still being wet, the temperatures will be great for getting some chores done.

Mowing forecast is a green light Thursday and Friday

Looking ahead to next week the pattern stays somewhat below normal as seen in the 7 day forecast above. The 6-10 day outlook for temperatures is shown below.

Temperature outlook for next Tuesday through Saturday

Rain will fall occasionally to help also keep high temperatures in check so on balance this will feel like a big shift from all of the recent days spent in the upper 80s and low 90s.

