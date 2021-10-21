Cooler after the rain but not for long

(WOWK) — Showers and storms raced through the WOWK-TV viewing area Thursday and will be out of the vicinity as we cross into Friday. After highs in the mid 70s Thursday, the region will now experience a cooldown but a cooldown that won’t be too sharp and won’t last very long.

Normal highs are around 67 degrees, so Friday and Saturday are cooler than normal but a warm front on Sunday will bring temperatures up significantly, even with a chance of rain.

Warm front moves in from the west late Sunday

The next major weather maker would appear to be a front coming across the area late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Predictor model output for Wednesday night

The front would produce heavy rain at some point Wednesday night or early Thursday. Models differ and we will keep an eye on timing for you. Behind this there appears to be a secondary push of much colder air just in time for Friday night and the coming weekend. Stay tuned with us for more updates.

