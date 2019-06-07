Cooler and wetter than normal mid June expected

The third week of June from June 14 until June 20 is expected to be a little cooler than normal for our area and also a little wetter than normal.

Chances of above or below normal temps in mid June from NOAA Climate Prediction Center

Government forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, show a good 40 to 50 percent chance that temperatures will run below normal during this time frame.

Chances of above or below normal precipitation in mid June from NOAA Climate Prediction Center

The chance for more precipitation than normal for our region is slightly above average of 33 percent above normal.

Normal high temperatures for the Charleston-Huntington area should be in the low to mid 80s and the normal low should be in the low 60s.

If the patterns and odds hold true it will be a huge change from 2018 over the same period of time. From June 14 through June 20 in 2018, Charleston never had a high temperature below 86 and the highest temperature was 95 in that time frame. Huntington never dipped below 85 for a high and the warmest day was 94.

Soils have been running wet so if we see more rain than normal in this period there could be more flooding.

Stay tuned for forecast updates on http://www.wowktv.com/weather and get the Stormtracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of the storms.