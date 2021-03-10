Cooling down thanks to rain and possible rumbles

(WOWK) — After running approximately 20 degrees above normal on Wednesday and possibly again on Thursday, rain is set to return to the region late on Thursday along with the possibility of thunderstorms.
Lightning activity is expected to be isolated and move along with the showers from northwest to southeast through the night.
Winds will have the chance to gust to 25-30 miles per hour even before the rain during Thursday afternoon and once again as the cold front passes through late on Thursday night.
The rain is expected to move into southern West Virginia and southeast Kentucky by early Friday morning. Areas from I-64 to the south look wet for the morning commute.
By Friday evening most of the showers will have moved to the south and out of most of the region except far southeast Kentucky and southernmost West Virginia. These areas have had brush fires on Wednesday so the rain can help wipe them out.
Despite the risk for some thunder the storms are not expected to reach severe limits. General (or “garden variety”) thunderstorms are possible according to the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday night.
