Cooling down thanks to rain and possible rumbles

(WOWK) — After running approximately 20 degrees above normal on Wednesday and possibly again on Thursday, rain is set to return to the region late on Thursday along with the possibility of thunderstorms.

Predictor model output for Thursday 11 p.m.

Lightning activity is expected to be isolated and move along with the showers from northwest to southeast through the night.

Isolated lightning is possible late Thursday night

Winds will have the chance to gust to 25-30 miles per hour even before the rain during Thursday afternoon and once again as the cold front passes through late on Thursday night.

Predictor model wind gusts late Thursday night

The rain is expected to move into southern West Virginia and southeast Kentucky by early Friday morning. Areas from I-64 to the south look wet for the morning commute.

Predictor model output for Friday 7 a.m.

By Friday evening most of the showers will have moved to the south and out of most of the region except far southeast Kentucky and southernmost West Virginia. These areas have had brush fires on Wednesday so the rain can help wipe them out.

Predictor model output for Friday 7 a.m.

Despite the risk for some thunder the storms are not expected to reach severe limits. General (or “garden variety”) thunderstorms are possible according to the Storm Prediction Center for Thursday night.

Storm Prediction Center outlook for Thursday – no severe storms anticipated

