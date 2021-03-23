Countdown to Tax Day
Could we see snow still? It’s not likely but it has happened before!

Weather

It has been very warm the last few days, as temperatures climbed into the 70s across a good chunk of the region – but it can still get cold!

In both Huntington and Charleston, the latest date in the season that accumulating snow has been recorded over the last fifty years is May 7th!

Our average last freeze is the last week of April but it does happen later sometimes!

Also on average, we see 3 percent of our seasonal snow during the month of April.

So it’s not likely based on the current pattern that we will see any more accumulating snow – but it has happened before.

