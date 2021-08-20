Could we see storms return this weekend? A look ahead and your beach forecast!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re looking at the return of the heat this weekend in the Tri-State! Along with that, we could see a few storms pop up as well.

Most of us will be dry this weekend, with the exception of just a few isolated storms popping up each afternoon on Saturday and Sunday. Folks, we’re talking about one or two storms each day across the entire Tri-State. MOST of the region will be dry!

However, the heat will be on! We’ll see high temperatures Saturday in the upper 80s and I think we’ll make a run at 90 degrees on Sunday. This could mark a string of a few days where will make a run at 90. The humidity will slowly increase next week and that will bring up our chances for storms in the afternoon later next week.

