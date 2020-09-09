Could Wednesday be the last 90 degree day of 2020?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s going to be a hot one for our Wednesday! An upper level ridge is bringing the heat into the tri-state, and I think we will make a run at 90 degrees today! We fell just short yesterday, with the region topping out in the upper 80s, but a little added heat should help push us right to about 90.

But could today be the last time we reach 90 degrees in 2020? Last year, both Huntington and Charleston experienced their last 90 degree day on October 3rd, when temperatures were in the middle 90s.

Heat index values will be in the low to middle 90s with a touch more humidity today.

It was an uncharacteristically very hot end to the summer season last year (average highs in early October are in the lower 70s).

In 2020, Charleston has reached the 90 degree threshold 32 times, while Huntington has reached that same figure 30 times. To put this into perspective, Charleston has averaged twenty-two 90 degree days over the last 50 years, while Huntington has averaged twenty-three.

32 days have reached the big 9-0 in Charleston, could we make it to 33?

We’ve hit 90 degrees 30 times in 2020 in the Jewel City!

Looking at long-term guidances, there are no signs of any major heat waves on the way for the tri-state in the coming weeks. Sure, we’ll see days where temperatures are a few degrees above normal, but with our average high for this time of year dropping to 80 degrees for September 9th and down into the lower 70s by the end of the month, I think we’re done with the 90 degree days this year!

That won’t mean it won’t be warm, I think low to middle 80s will be a commonality over the next couple of weeks, particularly through this weekend. However, I do think the 90 degree days will be put to rest for this year.

The next couple of weeks look slightly above average, but it’s not looking particularly hot – with highs no hotter than mid 80s.

That’ll put Huntington at the 17th highest number of 90 degree days over the last fifty years, and will put Charleston at 16th highest over the last fifty years.

In case you’re wondering, the highest number of 90 degree days in Huntington over the last fifty years is 52 days in 2007 and it is 54 days in Charleston, which occurred both in 2007 and last year. The lowest number of 90 degree days over the last fifty years in Charleston is two in both 2003 and 2004 and one in Huntington in 1982.

