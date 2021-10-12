Countdown to cooldown

(WOWK) — It’s still hot in the WOWK-TV viewing area and the forecast still calls for a cooldown starting Saturday.
The expected cold front gets into the area early Saturday with showers and even some storms possible.
There could be a few strong wind gusts as a result of the clash of warm and cool air Saturday morning.
Later in the day the rain tapers off and drier, cooler air presses into the region.
The rainfall estimates show less than an inch of rainfall from this front, which should not be cause for concern over flooding at this point.
Temperatures will drop with 60s for highs for several days and the lows will also drop sharply, with morning start-off temperatures in the 40s starting Sunday morning.
Back to the short term forecast, look for fog close to the Ohio River and along the high terrain hilltops in the eastern part of West Virginia.
