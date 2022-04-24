A couple of strong storms cannot be ruled out on Monday with a cold front pushing into the region.

This cold front will have showers and thunderstorms associated with it that will be in a weakening phase as it approaches the region. Nonetheless, a brief strong storm or two across southern Ohio especially cannot be ruled out as the front approaches late in the day.

The bigger story with the cold front though will be the cooler air. High temperatures on Monday will be in the middle 80s, while we will struggle to reach 60 degrees on Tuesday.