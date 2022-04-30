If we can see a few peaks of sunshine Sunday, we’ve got a chance at a few strong storms Sunday afternoon.
A warm front is lifting north of the region overnight into Sunday morning out ahead of a cold front, which will scoot through Sunday afternoon. In between is an unstable sector of air that our region will be under.
We will need some sunshine as an ingredient to get storms cooking. Without it, we won’t see much in the way of storm production aside from rain showers.
But if we can get some sunshine, I think we have the risk of some small hail as well as damaging wind gusts. It’ll take a couple of hours of sunshine but the potential is there. The best chance for this will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.
That cold front will scoot through Sunday evening and we’ll see beautiful conditions Monday before more rain returns for Tuesday into Wednesday.