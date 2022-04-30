If we can see a few peaks of sunshine Sunday, we’ve got a chance at a few strong storms Sunday afternoon.

A warm front is lifting north of the region overnight into Sunday morning out ahead of a cold front, which will scoot through Sunday afternoon. In between is an unstable sector of air that our region will be under.

We will need some sunshine as an ingredient to get storms cooking. Without it, we won’t see much in the way of storm production aside from rain showers.

IF (a big if) we can get a few rays of sunshine for instability Sunday, we're looking at a hail threat in the Tri-State. A few signs are showing up on forecast soundings that signal a hail threat, including very dry air in the mid-levels. Keeping an eye on it! #wvwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/Gg3PU8XeM2 — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoe) April 30, 2022

But if we can get some sunshine, I think we have the risk of some small hail as well as damaging wind gusts. It’ll take a couple of hours of sunshine but the potential is there. The best chance for this will be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

That cold front will scoot through Sunday evening and we’ll see beautiful conditions Monday before more rain returns for Tuesday into Wednesday.