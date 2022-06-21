Though widespread severe weather is not expected Wednesday in the Tri-State, a few storms could become strong, with damaging wind gusts, small hail and heavy rainfall the primary threats.

These storms will be in association with a cold front that will be sweeping through from the north and west.

The timing of the front places storms in our region from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The cold front will cross through during the evening and drop out temperatures from the lower to middle 90s on Wednesday to the middle to upper 80s on Thursday.