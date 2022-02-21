KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The threat for heavy rainfall is alive and well in the Tri-State this week and the StormTracker 13 team is staying on top of the potential for flooding – but we’re not the only ones!

Emergency crews are also monitoring this week’s expected rain to help keep you safe.

“It’s people that are local to the area and maybe they drove through that river last year at this time and made it and maybe they will drive through it tomorrow and not make it,” says Chief Kevin Clendenin with the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department.

Clendenin has been Chief in this northeastern Kanawha County town for nearly 30 years and has experienced just about everything Mother Nature has thrown our way. Under his tenure, he estimates his team has been a part of hundreds of water rescues and understands the importance of training.