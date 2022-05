ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a water rescue that occurred near Cotton Tree Road and U.S. Route 119 around 12:53 p.m. on Friday.

Metro said crews were able to rescue the person from the water, and they are safe.

Several West Virginia counties are experiencing serious flooding, including Roane County, Wayne County, Kanawha County, Putnam County and Cabell County. Photos of Roane County flooding are below.

Note: The photos below are not from the water rescue incident.