KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Severe weather is possible on Monday with a cold front pushing through the Tri-State.

Out ahead of it is some very warm air – the warmest we’ve seen all season, as highs reached near 80 degrees!

But that will come at a cost, as a strong cold front will usher the return of the cool air – and breezy thunderstorms will form along that front!

We’re looking at a level 2 out of 5 for severe weather and a ‘medium’ risk for high water issues, as we’ll see some heavy rainfall potential with the slow-moving nature of the front.

It’ll be breezy as well, with wind gusts in the neighborhood of 30 to 50 mph!

This will all take place Monday afternoon and by the evening, we’ll have cooled back down.