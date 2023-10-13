(WOWK) – We are seeing warm and sunny skies to close out the work week, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting big changes for this weekend.

Use the slide show above to see when the rain is moving through your neighborhood. The heaviest rain will tend to fall in the northern parts of the Mountain State, and southeastern Ohio. The most organized showers will move in early in the morning, but chances for scattered showers and one or two thunderstorms will persist through the day. No severe weather is expected.

Most rain totals will be below half an inch. Local rain totals could be higher if you see multiple thunderstorms pass over.

Expect some chilly temperatures to move in with the rain. Highs will only be in the 50s for Sunday.

