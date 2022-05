HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Fire Department says the children at a daycare are safe after the building started to flood in severe weather.

According to HFD Fire Chief Greg Fuller, daycare supervisors at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church Daycare Program moved the children to the second floor of the church due to the flooding.

Everyone is safe, and city officials say there are reports of water starting to subside along Fourpole Creek and outside city limits.