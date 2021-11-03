Deep freeze means your plants are toast if they’re not covered again

(WOWK) — A batch of unseasonably cold air even for November has moved in to the WOWK-TV viewing area and it looks like temperatures will run below normal until the start of next week.

Wednesday morning started off with many locations well below the morning average low temperature of 39°.

Morning low temperatures Wednesday

Looking at model projections, the temperature on Thursday morning should be even a degree or two colder than Wednesday morning.

Model output for morning temperatures Thursday

Frost and freeze warnings are out officially in Kentucky once again for those who wish to take care of their plants. It will be cold enough in West Virginia and Ohio to harm plants but once a region experiences a night with several hours below freezing this time of year, the growing season is considered over. Future advisories are generally not needed after a night with a hard freeze.

Freeze warnings for Wednesday night through Thursday morning

Nighttime lows stay relatively cool the next several nights but we finally jump close to normal or even above normal by Monday.

Currently there’s no precipitation expected over the next week so icy roads are not a concern.

