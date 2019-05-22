Derechos are more common than you think

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) - The June 29th, 2012 derecho was one of the most severe storms to impact our region on a widespread-scale. Many people experienced wind gusts greater than 70 mph. The situation was exacerbated by an extreme heat wave in combination with a critical power outage that took place as a result of serious damage to our region's electric infrastructure from the power of the storm.

Many people are frightened by the term, but don't necessarily understand exactly what it is, as well as how often they occur in our region. You would be surprised how common they are!

A derecho is a widespread wind storm. They are most commonly viewed to the public as squall lines (a long line of storms, typcially along a boundary) and/or bow echoes (a comma-shaped complex of thunderstorms that usually provides damaging winds).

The word "derecho" (spoken as deh-REY-cho) is a Spanish word, which means "right" or "straight ahead".

Derechos can cause widespread and sometimes extreme damage, typically along one direction along a straight path. As a result, "straight-line wind damage" is commony used to describe damage.

Derechos are a posthumous term. This means that a damaging wind storm is determined to be a derecho after the event has already happened, much like ranking the strength of a tornado through a neighborhood via a survey crew after the tornado has passed.

In order for a wind storm to be a derecho, there are a few criterias that the wind storm must meet.

Wind gusts of at least 58 mph (50 knots) must be experienced along most of the wind storm's path.

Several 75 mph wind gusts (65 knots) must be reported along the wind storm's path.

The swath of wind damage must extend for more than 250 miles.

Some derechos have caused extreme winds. For example, on July 4th, 1977, a wind speed of 115 mph was experienced in northern Wisconsin. Also, in May 31st, 1998, a 128 mph wind gust was felt in eastern Wisconsin as the result of a derecho.

Some of the most intense and frightening derechos ocur during heat waves, including the Ohio Valley/Mid-Atlantic derecho of June 2012. It turns out that meteorological conditions conducive for heat waves are also quite favorable for derechos. Much of our region experienced wind guts in excess of 70 mph, with a few areas seeing 80 to 90 mph wind gusts as a result of the 2012 derecho in our area.

One of the more unusual and extreme days of severe weather - two derechos in one day in our region on August 9th-10th, 2000.

Derechos in America are most common in the late spring and early summer, with 75 percent of derechos occurring between April and August. The most common months are May (22 percent of derechos occur during this month in the average year), July (21 percent), and June (20 percent).

The wind storms are more common than you think! On average, our region averages one derecho every two years! Most of them, however, are not as strong as the June 2012 derecho that knocked power out to 90 percent of the Mountain State at one point.

On average, derechos occur once every two years in our area! (Illustration by Dennis Cain )

The following is a list with information on some of the derechos that have impact our region:

