Despite eventful winter weather, snow totals once again below average

Despite an active season of wintry weather in the Tri-State that included a few accumulating snows as well as some impressive ice storms, the total snow in our region has been below average for the majority of the region.

As of April 4th, Charleston has received 23.5″ of snow for the season. On average, the city receives 36.4″ for the season, which means the Capitol City is about 13 inches below normal for the season. The last season that experienced above average snowfall was back in the 2013-2014 season, when 51.7″ of snow fell.

Huntington has received 11.4″ of snow for the season, compared to 23.6″ of snow on average. That means the Jewel City has not received quite half of its average snow, being about 12″ below average. The last above average snowfall season for Huntington was the 2015-2016 season, when 23.8″ of snow fell.

In both of these cities, we’re due for an above average snowy season. Even though the mountains of West Virginia still received a lot of snow, they were for the most part below average as well. Elkins has received 55″ of snow this season, which is well below the normal of 83.5″.

The one area in our region that was above normal was in eastern Kentucky. Jackson, KY has picked up a whopping 28.5″ of snow, which is 5.8″ above the average for that town.

Are there chances we could see more snow? Climatologically, yes. We’ve seen snow through early May. But the pattern doesn’t really support snow in our neck of the region… so are chances are quickly dropping as each day progresses in the Tri-State.