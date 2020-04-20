Don’t sleep on the weather this week: rapid changes nearly every day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – April is a season of changing weather and this week is a week of rapid change as weather patterns fly through with different results each day this week.

Monday was an exceptionally nice and clear day.

Ashland Stormtracker 13 Weather Eye Camera from Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday however, we anticipate a cold front and some showers even before the sun comes up.

Predictor model output showing rain as early as 4:30 a.m. Tuesday

These showers will pivot through very rapidly but we also expect clearing by the late portion of Tuesday and even the potential for frost as temperatures tumble sharply at night into the low 30s in the region..

During the first part of Tuesday also look for some windy conditions with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Predictor model output for wind gusts at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday

Wednesday looks nice but by Thursday another large weather system comes in from the southwest with some heavy rain in several rounds.

Predictor model output for Thursday morning

We could see as much as an inch and a half of rain or more on Thursday so we will keep an eye on streams and creeks.

Predictor rainfall estimates

The rain exits on Friday after the morning for a nice finish then yet another system brings in a chance for rain as Saturday unfolds, only to be followed by a push of cooler air once again and temperatures that top out well below the average of 69 degrees for a high temperature.

Temperature trends vs. normal as of Monday 4/20/2020

