Double rainbow over parts of the area Monday night

(WOWK) — After a patch of light rain moved over the Kanawha Valley around 8 p.m. Monday night, a double rainbow appeared over much of the area.
Several viewers captured scenes of rainbow as seen below. The outer rainbow is a reflection of the inner rainbow and is usually very dim compared to the main inner rainbow.
A fabulous sight! Thanks to all who shared photos! You can always share weather photos via email at news@wowktv.com – just remember to tell us where the photos were taken!
Stay on top of the weather any time by downloading the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can get it right here.
For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.