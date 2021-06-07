Double rainbow over parts of the area Monday night

(WOWK) — After a patch of light rain moved over the Kanawha Valley around 8 p.m. Monday night, a double rainbow appeared over much of the area.



Several viewers captured scenes of rainbow as seen below. The outer rainbow is a reflection of the inner rainbow and is usually very dim compared to the main inner rainbow.

A fabulous sight! Thanks to all who shared photos! You can always share weather photos via email at news@wowktv.com – just remember to tell us where the photos were taken!

South Hills area from Alice Basham Jones

Dunbar from Cindy Nelson

St. Albans from Kaitlyn Clark

South Charleston area by Krista Snodgrass

South Charleton looking back at sunset by Michelle Baisden

South Charleston area by Michelle Baisden

Charleston looking back into sunset – Spencer Adkins

Lavalette area from Jody Boggs Dean

Briana Givens –

Charleston area by Cynthia Livington / Gregory Good

Winfield area by Patty Vincent Whitt

Charleston downtown from Rodney Light

Wayne County sky from Shelly Damron with mammatus clouds

Racine, WV in Boone County by Susan Medlen

From Brandi Spencer

Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker

Pomeroy, OH by Lois rupe Snodgrass

Mild Fork area by Mary Lipscomb

Fort Hill sky by Matt Harkins

Red House in Putnam County by Susan Flowers

Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker

Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker

Amazing sky from Janine Pelfrey

Charleston from Megan Sanders

