Double rainbow over parts of the area Monday night

(WOWK) — After a patch of light rain moved over the Kanawha Valley around 8 p.m. Monday night, a double rainbow appeared over much of the area.

Several viewers captured scenes of rainbow as seen below. The outer rainbow is a reflection of the inner rainbow and is usually very dim compared to the main inner rainbow.

A fabulous sight! Thanks to all who shared photos! You can always share weather photos via email at news@wowktv.com – just remember to tell us where the photos were taken!

  • South Hills area from Alice Basham Jones
  • Dunbar from Cindy Nelson
  • St. Albans from Kaitlyn Clark
  • South Charleston area by Krista Snodgrass
  • South Charleton looking back at sunset by Michelle Baisden
  • South Charleston area by Michelle Baisden
  • Charleston looking back into sunset – Spencer Adkins
  • Lavalette area from Jody Boggs Dean
  • Briana Givens –
  • Charleston area by Cynthia Livington / Gregory Good
  • Winfield area by Patty Vincent Whitt
  • Charleston downtown from Rodney Light
  • Wayne County sky from Shelly Damron with mammatus clouds
  • Racine, WV in Boone County by Susan Medlen
  • From Brandi Spencer
  • Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker
  • Pomeroy, OH by Lois rupe Snodgrass
  • Mild Fork area by Mary Lipscomb
  • Fort Hill sky by Matt Harkins
  • Red House in Putnam County by Susan Flowers
  • Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker
  • Cross Lanes Area from Linda Barker
  • Amazing sky from Janine Pelfrey
  • Charleston from Megan Sanders

