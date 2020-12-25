‘Dreaming of a White Christmas’: tri-state sees hazardous road conditions Christmas Eve

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – While many are looking forward to a “White Christmas” this year, the snow and ice are creating hazardous road conditions in both eastern Kentucky and the western part of West Virginia.
As many families are eager to get home for the holidays, safety should be the number one concern this Christmas Eve. As the temperature decreases and icy weather conditions increase, being on the roads can be quite dangerous.
Hazards like “black ice” can be hard to spot, especially at night. However, roadcrews were prepped and ready for the winter storm.
In eastern Kentucky the transportation cabinet (KYTC) information officer Allen Blair says this is their biggest “snow day” of the year.
Our crews in northeast Kentucky were activated at noon today and they are in their trucks now patrolling, spot treating with salt if necessary.Allen Blair, KYTC information officer
According to the City of Huntington communications director Bryan Chambers, road crews in Huntington are also hitting the roads to help ensure safety.
Drivers on these roads are encouraged to use extra caution tonight and into tomorrow. Some have already witnessed the effects of road hazards when traveling home for the holidays.
There was a tractor-trailer that flew by me and made another car wreck.Chris Chapman, Huntington resident
Those who have experienced these conditions first hand and those working to make it as safe as possible are offering words of advice for anyone driving this Christmas Eve.
We’ll take care of the highways as best we can, but people still need to treat them like they could be slick at least until tomorrow until we can get some sun and get some temperatures back up.Allen Blair, KYTC information officer
The road crews are scheduled to work throughout the night and into tomorrow in an effort to keep the roads clear.
