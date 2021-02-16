Drivers took to dangerous roads to restore power

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Not many drivers took to the roads today – except for those who were searching for ways to restore power.

It was an unusual Tuesday morning at Huntington Mall as darkness filled Barboursville for as far as the eye could see.

Traffic lights and street lamps were out causing a nightmare for drivers.

Even with the black out conditions and the black ice on roads, it made for dangerous driving conditions. But, people were desperate to get their power restored.

Like James Buckley. He went to three different businesses before he had any luck.

“I’ve been out propriating a generator, gas cans… I have family in Burlington, Ohio with all the power out,” Buckley said.

For those in Barboursville and the surrounding areas without power, their efforts to find somewhere warm in the winter weather conditions are slim.

Restaurants, gas stations, and small local businesses are all closed.

“Business isn’t as usual right now so just slow down and be patient,” exclaimed Buckley.

Crews are out in Cabell County and across the Mountain State trying to restore power to the best of their ability.

