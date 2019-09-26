Drought conditions expand and it’s going to get worse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A rapidly intensifying “flash drought” — attributed in part to extreme late-summer heat — continues to afflict many areas from the Mid-Atlantic States to the Gulf Coast.

Despite the arrival of somewhat cooler conditions in parts of the Northeast, the overall trend of warmer- and drier-than-normal weather continues to exacerbate short-term dryness and drought in the region.

Abnormal Dryness and Moderate Drought increased from West Virginia and Maryland northeastward into southern New England. Short-term rainfall deficits led to the expansion of the Abnormal Dryness area, while similar deficits out to 60 days—coupled with the stress on vegetation and declining flow of water on area rivers and streams has lead to a notable increase of Moderate drought across much of the region.

Forecast Update

Hot, mostly dry weather is anticipated to continue for the next several weeks across much of the East, increasing the potential for rapid expansion of short-term drought from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, through Appalachia and down to the Florida Peninsula.

Longer range forecasts show enhanced chances for rain across the south and mid-Atlantic states, which would ease drought conditions that do develop. Therefore, drought development favored to persist through the end of December is indicated on this outlook extending from eastern Alabama through the central Appalachians.

Burn Ban

The governor of West Virginia issued a proclamation last Friday,

September 20, banning all outdoor burning throughout the entire

state. The ban includes any type of outdoor burning, such as campfires

and burning debris.

However, commercial outdoor cooking as well as liquid-fueled gas

stoves, grills or lanterns are allowed.

This ban will remain in effect until it is rescinded.