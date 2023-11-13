(WOWK) – After a dry and chilly morning, StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting that the dry weather will last us through most of the work week.

Current Drought Monitor

With a fairly dry week last week we are seeing moderate drought conditions develop in parts of eastern Kentucky and extending into Wayne, Cabbel and Lincoln counties in West Virginia. Abnormally dry conditions are also present in southeastern Ohio. While Fall is typically our driest season, we have seen less rain than normal so far.

30 Day Rain Totals Compared to Seasonal Average

Expectantly the drought areas have seen slightly less rain than average in the last 30 days, with the rest of the region being close to or slightly above average in rain totals. Overall, with another mostly dry week ahead we could see another dip in the drought monitor for our region before the next rain moves in for Friday.

Still even with the dry conditions the National Weather Service only has the WOWK viewing area under a low fire risk for the week, mostly due to moderate humidity in the region.

For the latest forecasts and weather information, download the StormTracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking the link below!