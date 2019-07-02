Early call July 4 forecast: Showers but improving for late fireworks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Unsettled weather means mid-week showers and storms but the StormTracker 13 meteorologists say we should hold out hope for rain to stay away for many areas on Thursday night which is July 4th.

“Showers and storms are in the forecast but as many towns wait till about 9 or 10 p.m., we lose the daytime heat and usually storms fizzle. We can live with some low clouds as long as there is no lightning,” said chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

Changes are expected in the forecast as the week unfolds so be sure to get the Stormtracker 13 App, enable alerts and location services to get the most accurate forecast no matter where you are in the United States as the nation celebrates Independence Day.

Many areas will just see clouds and a look at the latest version of Predictor shows some scattered showers but be sure to check back as the StormTracker meteorologists say none of the features that drive showers are particularly prominent so check back often.