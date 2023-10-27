(WOWK) – Unseasonable warm temperatures will still be here for the start of the weekend, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict big changes moving through for Halloween.

Halloween Forecast

For our friends whose trick or treating day is Saturday you will see much warmer temps. For our Halloween trick or treaters jackets and coats are heavily recommended. We will stay dry, but temperatures will be in the 40s at 6pm and we could see a few 30s closer to 8pm when trick or treating times are wrapping up. The colder air is expected to last through most of the work week.

