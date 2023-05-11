(WOWK) – We are seeing fantastic weather right now in Appalachia, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting rain chances to sneak in for Mother’s Day weekend.

Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast

Let the record be known that it will not rain all day either Saturday or Sunday. Rain chances will be more likely during the afternoon hours. The rain will be more off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms. Saturday will have higher chances for showers than Mother’s Day, but still plan around the chance for a possible shower on the big day.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking on the link below!