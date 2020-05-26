Early week heat gives way to much cooler weekend pattern

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As quickly as the hot air arrived, a cold front at the end of the week will bring cool relief to those who have already grown weary of heat and humidity.

After highs in the upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday, we expect to see temperatures fall just a little Wednesday and Thursday. There should be a few more showers on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a cold front that could bring us heavy downpours on Friday as well as the small chance for a few severe storms. That chance will need to be monitored more closely as the week unfolds.



Cold front on Friday as projected by the American GFS model

Once the cold front passes, the high temperatures drop significantly for Saturday through Monday and the overnight lows drop as well. The early forecast highs are only in the low to mid 70s on the weekend and back to normal marks near 78 for next Monday.

Model output for afternoon temperatures Saturday afternoon May 30, 2020

The nights will be extremely comfortable with below normal temperatures. The normal low for Charleston is 57 and the lows on some models even dip into the 40s for Sunday night.

We’ll keep you up to date on changes to the forecast right here on wowktv.com !