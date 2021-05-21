EARTHQUAKE: Reported overnight across the Tri-state

(WOWK) – Did you feel it? This happened while you were sleeping, it might have been just the slightest shaking, which could be mistaken for the husband turning or the dog moving in the bed. But yes, it did happen overnight.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:53 a.m. and just was just shy of 11 miles north of Huntington. That’s the epicenter – or the surface location. Specifically, it was in Lawrence County, Ohio near the community of Suiter, OH.

8:30AM UPDATE: The USGS updated the quake to a 2.5 magnitude. This is unusual for an upgrade, normally earthquakes are upgraded down.

The quake originated 5km – 3.1 miles – underground. That’s basically shallow and weak.

The USGS says it’s been reviewed – sometimes these kind of quakes get discounted in the low range but this looks legit.

Would be really curious to see if anyone nearby felt it?