Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Easter forecast is ‘egg-citing’ for the Tri-State!

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Easter 2021 will be beautiful across the Tri-State, enough to keep the kids ‘egg-cited’ for being outside and looking for Easter eggs!

The weather should provide some sunshine, especially during the morning, which should make folks in our region quite ‘hoppy’!

Temperatures will warm from the upper 20s and the low 30s in the morning to the middle 60s by the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful weather!

Everyone here at 13 News wishes a Happy Easter to all of our ‘peeps’ and we ‘carrot’ about you all a lot!

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS