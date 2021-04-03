Easter forecast is ‘egg-citing’ for the Tri-State!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Easter 2021 will be beautiful across the Tri-State, enough to keep the kids ‘egg-cited’ for being outside and looking for Easter eggs!

The weather should provide some sunshine, especially during the morning, which should make folks in our region quite ‘hoppy’!

Temperatures will warm from the upper 20s and the low 30s in the morning to the middle 60s by the afternoon. Enjoy this beautiful weather!

Everyone here at 13 News wishes a Happy Easter to all of our ‘peeps’ and we ‘carrot’ about you all a lot!

