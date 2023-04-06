(WOWK) – We are seeing light showers and chilly conditions to end the week, but Storm Tracker Meteorologists are predicting big changes in store for Easter weekend.

Easter Weekend Forecast

Cloudy skies will continue into Friday. We will see some chances for lighter showers throughout the day in eastern Kentucky and south of I-64 in West Virginia. Chances for the lighter showers will clear up Saturday morning. Saturday will start off with fairly cloudy skies, but sunshine will start to break through from the north as we move through the day. Temperatures will stay cool for tomorrow and the start of the weekend, but we will warm up to slightly above normal by Easter Sunday. Sunday will have the best weather all weekend.

The warming trend and clearer skies will continue into the start of next week.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download the StormTracker 13 weather app and stay ahead of the storms by clicking the link below!