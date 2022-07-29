FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — The Floyd County Community Center has opened its doors as a shelter and supply center to those impacted by severe flooding in eastern Kentucky.

As of Friday, more than 300 people are taking shelter and hundreds more are picking up vital supplies they and their families need to survive.

The center opened its doors on Thursday as the flood waters continued to rise. Now, victims can find shelter, clothes, food water and cleaning supplies.

Unfortunately, people in eastern Kentucky are no strangers to this kind of severe weather. This center was open during the floods in March 2021.

Missy Allen was a volunteer in 2021 and is helping people impacted by the flooding in 2022.

“We are glad to be able to do it. I see it as a ministry to be able to help people. I know a lot of the people who came in and actually, sadly, a lot of the folks I met last year during the flooding. It’s a repeat,” Allen says.

The shelter is open 24 hours a day and officials say they’ll continue to support survivors for as long as it takes.

The community center is also seeking donations, which can be dropped off at the shelter or you can go online to their website.