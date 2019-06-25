NWS: EF-1 Tornado strikes Kanawha County



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The storm that rocked Kanawha County on Monday, (June 24, 2019) has been ruled an EF-1 tornado on the enhanced Fujita damage scale by the National Weather Service.

The storm touched down near the Lincoln-Kanawha County line and moved northeast, skipping with touchdowns causing substantial tree damage in multiple areas. The length of the storm is projected to have covered some 11 miles, paralleling U.S. Route 119 (Corridor G) before lifting as the storm crossed into downtown Charleston.

The StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar indicated the same damage path with the Tornado Debris Signature product shown with the orange-brown path marked on the image below.

Estimated Damage Path from StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar

More than 20-thousand people were without power at one point according to AEP, and as of Tuesday evening, work crews had not finished cutting away all of the trees that had caused issues whether on roads, property or power lines.

At it’s widest, the storm reached an estimated 350 yards across, and National Weather Service and StormTracker 13 meteorologists could see evidence of the storm skipping up and down as trees were damaged in one area then another area may have seen no damage only to see more damage in the path of the storm’s travel again.

The Enhanced Fujita scale ranks an EF-1 as a weak tornado in the range of 86-110 mph and the wind estimate is based on a known set of damage comparisons.

StormTracker 13 chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins feels this may be the most well documented tornado in West Virginia history.

“With all of the cameras taking clips and snapshots and people posting this to social media and this happening in a highly populated area, this may be the single most recorded tornado in the state’s history,” he said. “We hope to learn a lot more from all of the images to pair with VIPIR Radar moving ahead.”

So far no injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.