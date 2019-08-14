Enjoy the “relief” – next up: another heat wave

CHARLESTON, W.Va., (WOWK) – Average temperatures in the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday will be seen as relief from the heat by the time we reach the weekend according to the Stormtracker 13 meteorologists.

More heat is expected to build back into the area and although the official forecast may be a few degrees cooler than some of the models, the numbers jump substantially into the 90s by Sunday.

Sunday afternoon model output (courtesy: Tropical Tidbits) shows highs in the low 90s

The highs should jump into the low 90s on Sunday at least if not the mid 90s. Monday looks to jump a few more degrees, with the American GFS model kicking out model statistic guidance numbers as high as 97 degrees.

Monday afternoon model output (courtesy: Tropical Tidbits) shows highs in the mid to upper 90s

The string of days showing up on the models with highs near or above 90 runs through and includes Thursday then a front should knock temps down back into the 80s by Friday.

“These numbers aren’t gospel, but they do indicate that the next thing we need to prepare for is some serious August heat,” says Stormtracker chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins.

People who have issues dealing with the heat should take steps now to plan to be in a cooler setting if at all possible. The oldest and youngest among us have the hardest time regulating body heat according to medical professionals so they need to be looked after. Those who work outside or participate in sports or outdoor activities should also prepare to enact heat safety protocols starting this weekend.