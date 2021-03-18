Evening severe weather update: Ping pong sized hail reported – some strong storms & flash flooding possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Severe weather is still a possibility through the early evening hours in the tri-state, as a strong area of low pressure moves through the region.

Intense hail in Gallipolis, OH from Jay Proffitt

We’ve seen several strong storms develop during the day Thursday, which has resulted in several storm reports, mainly with large hail.

A report from the Gallipolis area indicated ping pong-sized hail and golf ball-sized hail was reported in the Delbarton area of Mingo County.

Timelapse of storm clouds rolling through Pomeroy, OH earlier Thursday

As we head into tonight, our chances for severe weather will continue through the early hours as that low pressure area scoots through the region. Until it does pass through, we have the risk of a few strong thunderstorms.

The SPC downgraded the area to 2% chance of a tornado through Thursday evening… basically that energy is diminished after sunset. Most of the storms are hail makers more than anything.

See the alerts any time at https://t.co/06yAi2YvQQ #wvwx #ohwx #kywx pic.twitter.com/PwKBE1rZzN — SpencerAdkins (@SpencerWeather) March 18, 2021

Although large hail and damaging wind continue to be the primary risk with these storms, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out given the abundance of wind direction change with height in the atmosphere in our region.

By sunset, the energy from the sun will have broken down and though the energy from the area of low pressure will still be present, our area should not expect to see much severe weather, if any at all, after dark tonight.

However, some locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out. Any area that sees a couple of storms during the course of this evening is subject to brief flash flooding, although this is expected to be quite isolated in nature.

Flash flooding is a possibility through early Thursday evening

By Friday evening, our area of low pressure is gone! The severe weather threat ends Thursday evening, but we’ll have some rain shower activity for the first half of Friday. However, by the evening we will see the sunshine return and that should make the way for a nice weekend on the way!