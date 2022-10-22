(WOWK) — We are seeing clear skies and phenomenal weather to start our weekend, and these beautiful conditions will continue into tomorrow. High pressure east of the Appalachians will keep rain chances out of the picture as our warming trend persists.

Temperature and conditions for tomorrow

Clear skies and dry weather will stick around for tomorrow. Morning temperatures will still be cooler in the 40s, but highs will reach the mid 70s in the valleys. Mountain tops will be a bit cooler, but still warm for the afternoon in the upper 60s to lower 70s. You won’t need to worry about an umbrella or a poncho for a day hike.

