Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
The Latest: UK lawmakers impede path to no-deal Brexit
Top Stories
2020 hopeful Warren pitches new private equity constraints
Top Stories
Mnuchin: Negotiators agree on core elements of budget deal
Congressman suggests using El Chapo’s money to build wall
Pathogen that causes tree-killing disease found in Ohio
Renault chief confident partnership with Nissan on track
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
Excessive Heat Warning issued across the region!
Top Stories
‘Hotter than blue blazes’ for the end of the week!
Top Stories
ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning has been issued!
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update From Putnam County Fair Tuesday Night
StormTracker 13 Forecast Monday Night Update
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Updates Sunday Night
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
Power Baseball
West Virginia Illustrated
Top Stories
Emotional and proud, Clarke welcomes Open back to Portrush
Top Stories
The Latest: McIlroy’s opening shot breaks woman’s cell phone
Top Stories
Froome confirmed 2011 Vuelta winner due to Cobo doping case
An emotional return to Irish soil for British Open
LEADING OFF: Dodgers-Phillies play early after playing late
Paddack takes no-hitter into 8th as Padres beat Marlins 3-2
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Excessive Heat Warning issued across the region!
Weather
Posted:
Jul 18, 2019 / 09:13 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 18, 2019 / 09:13 AM EDT
Bryan Hughes has the latest heat index values over the coming days.
Washington D.C. Bureau
Capitol hosts ‘She Rocks The Hill’ to inspire young women
Portman gives energy efficiency bill a fourth go
Effort to make animal abuse a federal crime getting bipartisan support
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
WOWK 13 News 2019 Fill the Bus School Supply Drive
Girls Night Out 2019 is almost here
AT&T’s Actions Contrast Sharply with its Public Commentary; 8 Broadcast Groups Presently Without Carriage Resulting in Concentrated Loss of Service to Consumers in 13 U.S. Markets
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events