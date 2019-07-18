Excessive Heat Warning issued across the region!

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) - The hottest air we've seen in over a year is about to move into West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky on Friday & Saturday! We'll be seeing high temperatures both Friday and Saturday in the middle 90s, but it's so humid outside, that the combination of heat and humidity will push the heat index into the 100s.

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 8 PM SATURDAY…