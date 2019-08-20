Extreme heat swelters tri-state, heat advisory issued

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Temperatures Tuesday are soaring deep into the 90s in many towns across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a *Heat Advisory* until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Heat Advisory includes Greenup, Carter, Boyd, Lawrence (KY), Gallia, Lawrence (OH), Wayne, Cabell, Mason, Jackson (WV), Lincoln, Putnam, Kanawha, and Roane counties.

Heat index values could be as high as 104 degrees as a result of temperatures in the middle 90s and dew point values in the lower 70s.

The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected, and that the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditoned environments.