CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Thousands of customers are without power due to high wind speeds in our region.

Winds have reached as high as 52 mph in the Charleston area over the last 24 hours, and wind speeds are in the high 40s throughout the rest of the region currently.

Appalachian Power lists more than 17,000 customers without power throughout its service area.

Kentucky Power says that almost 6,000 of its customers are experiencing outages.

AEP Ohio is reporting more than 66,000 customers without power, though the company’s service area stretches far beyond our viewing area.

High winds are expected to affect the Tri-State until later into the evening.