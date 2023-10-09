(WOWK) – Fall weather has arrived in Appalachia, but the leaves are still mostly green in our area. StormTracker 13 Meteorologists are predicting when we will see the gorgeous fall colors in your neighborhood.

Fall foliage this week

This week we will start to see a few more trees change in the Mountain State, but we are still a few weeks away from peak fall colors in our area. The best place to see the fall colors this week will be over the highest peaks closer to Snowshoe.

Fall foliage next week

Next week will see more chances in southeastern Ohio, and West Virginia mountains enter peak season. Most of the lowlands will still be a few weeks off from peak season.

