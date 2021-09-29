Fall leaf peeping is getting started in the mountains of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK/WV Tourism/WV Forestry) – Now that fall has arrived, the West Virginia Department of Tourism released its annual autumn forecast map to help travelers plan trips around peak leaf season. As we head into the first of October, here’s the best leaf peeping areas.

EARLY OCTOBER LEAF CHANGES

The forecast, prepared in partnership with the West Virginia Division of Forestry, kicks off weekly fall foliage updates from the Department of Tourism. Each report will include the percentage of color change across the state and feature a scenic road trip with tips and suggested stops to help travelers find fall activities and leaf viewing opportunities.

The coloration guide will help you determine types of trees and specimens.

“The fall season in West Virginia is in full swing, and we can’t wait to see fall color start to make its arrival,” said West Virginia Secretary of Tourism Chelsea Ruby. “As the third most forested state, there are going to be plenty of viewing opportunities now through November. We hope folks will follow along with us as we make our way across the state with road trips, travel tips and more on how to make the best of fall in Almost Heaven, West Virginia.”

In addition to the fall forecast map, fall foliage updates will be released on Wednesday each week to give travelers enough time to plan weekend road trips. The Department of Tourism’s live leaf tracker will also be updated daily to give travelers an updated look at color around the state. The tracker, which can be viewed online at WVtourism.com/fall, is updated with photos from social media with #AlmostHeaven.

2021 Official West Virginia Fall Foliage Map

“Once again, we’re encouraging all West Virginians to help us showcase our state’s beautiful fall colors by sharing photos on social media with #AlmostHeaven,” Ruby said. “Everyone can be an influencer, and your photos can help travelers from across the country see that West Virginia is the place to be this fall.”

Travelers planning a fall color road trip are encouraged to download the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s fall inspiration guide. This free digital guide has a checklist of can’t-miss activities, a leaf identification chart and the 2021 fall color forecast map provided by the Division of Forestry.

“Fall color comes and goes quickly and first arrives at higher elevations before working its way to lower elevations,” said Division of Forestry Director Tom Cover. “This once-a-year event is one of the best ways to enjoy West Virginia’s beautiful mountains and forests and we want to encourage folks to get out there and take time to enjoy it while it lasts.”

To access the Department of Tourism’s fall forecast map, live leaf tracker tool and fall inspiration guide, visit WVtourism.com/fall.