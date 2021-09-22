Fall moves into the area fast on the heels of Wednesday storms

(WOWK) — A huge drop in temperatures just beat the calendar arrival of fall in the region by a few hours. Fall officially started at 3:21 p.m. but the temperatures fell nearly 20 degrees in just two hours for many.

Temperature drop on Wednesday afternoon

The cold front that sliced through the area drove strong winds from west to east across the WOWK-TV viewing area. Below are some of the stronger wind gusts as shared by NWS Charleston.

Peak wind gusts in mph from NWS Charleston

The severe weather risk is over now for the rest of the evening and there are no severe weather outlooks for the next seven days.

Temperatures will become the focus of weather talk for the next several days. Normal lows run in the mid 50s and normal highs are in the upper 70s. Get ready for colder than normal marks for a few days.

The short range forecast calls for sharply cooler than normal temperatures especially at night. Heating systems in your house may click on when lows dip into the 40s so it may be a good time to check your furnace to make sure it’s operating properly.

For those who don’t relish the idea of colder days and shorter amounts of daylight, hang in there because spring is only 179 days away.

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.