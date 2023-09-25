(WOWK) – We’ve seen a cloudy, but calm start to fall in Appalachia so far, but StormTracker 13 Meteorologists predict that unsettled weather conditions could be moving in for the middle of the work week.

Severe Weather Outlook for Wednesday Night

The next system will move in Wednesday night into Thursday. We are mostly expected to see scattered thunderstorms, but we could see some gustier conditions closer towards eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio and the Huntington area.

The system is still in early development stages, and StormTracker 13 Meteorologists will continue to monitor it as it develops. Stay weather aware for the middle of the week.

