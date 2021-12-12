Fantastic meteor shower to peak in Tri-State Monday night!

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – If you’re a fan of the skies, then Monday night’s sky is one you’ll want to point up at!

The Geminids Meteor Shower is a yearly meteor shower that is expected to peak on Monday night!

According to Earthsky, the best time to view the meteor shower is around 2 a.m. because the shower’s radiant point – the point in the sky where meteors seem to radiate – will be the highest in the sky at that time.

The only issue with this year’s meteor shower will be the moon, which will be about 3/4 full and will block out some of the more faint meteors.

However, we should still have excellent viewing! Look toward the Gemini constellation for where the shower will likely radiate from but meteors should show up anywhere in the sky!