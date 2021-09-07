Few storms likely Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Storm chances will be high on Wednesday, with a cold front passing through the Tri-State.

Although severe weather is not expected, brief heavy rainfall, lightning and perhaps some gusty wind will be possible.

The storms will be found along a cold front that will pass through the region during the late morning in southern Ohio and during the early afternoon in West Virginia and Kentucky.

High water issues are not expected due to the quick-hitting nature of the line of storms.

By the early evening, the sunshine should return and we’ll likely stay dry through Saturday night.

